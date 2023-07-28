RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With temperatures rising to uncomfortable heights, it’s important to look after family members and friends. Many people know to look for signs of heat stroke in humans — but what about in animals?

With the sad statistic that only 50% of dogs diagnosed with heat stroke survive — according to Vets Now, a veterinary facility — knowing ways to prevent it, as well as recognizing signs of heat stroke, can help protect your pet.

Below is a Vets Now graphic about the prevention of heat stroke and recognition of heat stroke signs available on New Kent Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Signs of heat stroke (Photo: New Kent Sheriff’s Office Animal Control)

Dogs can be kept cool by restricting exercise, never leaving them in a hot car or room and ensuring they have clean water to drink. Pet owners can also make sure their pet has access to a shady spot, spray them down with cool water and choose to take walks either early in the morning or later in the evening when the temperature may be lower, according to Vets Now.

An animal experiencing heat stroke may have glassy eyes and a fearful expression, a racing heart and seizures. They may also be panting heavily, have excessive drooling, as well as have red or purple gums and tongue, said Vets Now. Other signs to look out for are vomiting, high body temperature and legs that are collapsing or staggering.

If a pet owner suspects their dog may be experiencing heat stroke, first, they can call their vet — or if it’s after hours, they can call an emergency pet clinic. They can also move the pet to a cooler place, offer small amounts of lukewarm water and use wet towels or douse with cool water — but never, ever cold water, according to Vets Now. Pet owners can also place the dog near a fan to cool down.