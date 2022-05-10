RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are in the second week of the 8News, Puritan Cleaners 100,000 Meals Campaign, and the donations of food and money are continuing to come in through generous donors.

8News visited Providence Elementary School in Chesterfield to see how students organized a food drive to help people in need. If we were grading these students, they would get A’s in community awareness, compassion and care.

A healthy combination of planning and leadership goes into creating a food drive, and Kari Kuebler, an educator at Providence Elementary School, helped explain each of the ‘jobs’ different grades had to make it come to life.

“Our littlest bears are Pre-K, Kindergarten, and first grade, Kuebler said. “They drew their colored pictures. Our second graders decorated the boxes. Our third graders did morning announcements with me. Fourth graders collected all the food that was donated throughout the entire building. And the fifth graders promoted it with posters that we posted around the building.”







Helping the students at Providence learn the importance of having nutritious food to help them grow and learn has been key for the drive. Kuebler said the students’ acts of kindness and giving has filled her heart.

“It makes my heart full. It’s amazing,” she said. “And the kids just really wanted to take part in it and to see them smile and take such pride in what they’ve done. It just fills my heart. I want our kids to be aware of the community and that there’s always somebody that’s going to need a hand-up. It’s not a handout, but a hand-up. I want them to practice kindness and consideration for others and to be part of the bigger community other than just their classroom.”

The students had one more job to complete the donation project — load the van. One by one, they carried cans, boxes and jars of food to the big boxes in the Puritan Cleaners van. The donations were taken directly to Feed More to help those in need.