RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While it may not yet be peak golden foliage season, it’s not too early to enjoy all things pumpkin around the Richmond area. That means the calendar is filling up with pumpkin markets, pumpkin-flavored rum, pumpkin-spiced beer and pumpkin festivals.

They’re all taking place around Richmond this month, even as students head back to school with fresh supplies and air conditioners are still blasting to cool down the still-hot temperatures.

Leaves may still be green, but there’s plenty of orange gourds and all thing pumpkin spice to get into the sweater weather spirit.

This Sunday’s Pumpkin & Spice Witch Market at Diversity Richmond has a lineup of vendors to help shoppers get stocked for fall pumpkin spice season with themed drinks and treats.

Pumpkin Spice drinks at Starbucks and Dunkin’ are already out, blazing a trail in the pumpkin beverage area. If you’re the kind of person who loves the flavor of pumpkin spice, check events at local breweries that highlight the flavors of the orange gourd in their brews.

September pumpkin events at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery:

Sept. 10 – Rum Barrell Pumpkin Release

Sept. 17 – Farmhouse Pumpkin Fest (music, food and beer)

Sept. 17 – Pappy’s Pumpkin Pie Release

There’s already a Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece workshop scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Planthouse in Richmond.

Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest will take place at the Kings Dominion park beginning in late September and go through October 30.

Looking ahead, in Richmond’s event calendar, expect the festive Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival to take place during a weekend in October.

Keep checking back for more information pumpkin-themed events around the Richmond area.