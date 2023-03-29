GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Giant-outdoor-movie-screen lovers, rejoice! The Goochland Drive-In Theater is back to kick off its 2023 season this week.

This Friday, March 31, the theater will have a double-feature of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Creed III with tickets costing $27 per vehicle.

The snack bar will have the classic food at affordable prices that customers have become accustomed to over the years.

For those planning on joining for the opening night, gates will open at 5:45 p.m. and showtime will begin at 7:40 p.m.

Gates close 20 minutes before showtime, according to The Goochland Drive-In Theater. No outside food, drinks, containers, alcohol or drugs are permitted.

For ticket information and scheduling, visit the Goochland Drive-In’s website.