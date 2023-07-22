HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several talented Patrick Henry High School students participated in the national “Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program” this year and even won prizes for their creations.

Developed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the program is described as a curriculum that combines art and science to teach students from kindergarten through high school about wetland and waterfowl conservation. It is meant to mirror the Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest, which is intended for older artists.

More than 200,000 students participated in the Junior Duck Stamp competition nationwide. Of the students who entered this year, four of the Patrick Henry students received honorable mentions in the top 15 of their age group for their artwork.

Patrick Henry High School students pose with the artwork they submitted to the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program. Credit: Hanover County Public Schools.

The winner of this year’s Junior Duck Stamp competition was 15-year-old Mila Linyue Tong, who is also from Virginia. Her artwork will be featured on the 2023-2024 Junior Duck Stamp.

Duck stamps, which are produced by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service produces annually, are required by anyone who is 16 years or older who wants to hunt ducks and other waterfowl. While the Junior version of the stamp cannot be used by hunters, the stamps still make popular collector’s items.