RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s ¿Qué Pasa? Festival will be postponed due to severe storms forecasted this weekend.

According to a release by the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the festival will be held on Saturday, June 11 instead of Saturday, May 7. The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. between 320 South 12th Street and 320 South Virginia Street.

The festival was held online in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, this year’s festival will be the first held in person since 2019.

More information about the festival can be found here.