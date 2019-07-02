RACC offering $4 adoptions July 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — To celebrate Independence Day, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) will offer $4 adoptions July 3.

The shelter will stay open an additional hour Wednesday, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., to help find forever homes for animals.

RACC will be closed July 4 and 5, but open for normal weekend business hours Saturday and Sunday.

RACC said the center is currently at capacity with 444 homeless pets in its care, as summertime brings an influx of animals who need temporary shelter.

“Please take advantage of this great pre-Independence Day offer to support RACC and its efforts on behalf of our four-legged friends!” said Mayor Levar Stoney.