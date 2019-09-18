Racing returns to RVA with Richmond NASCAR Playoffs Race Week

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–Are you ready for the roar of the engines under the lights at Richmond Raceway? NASCAR returns to RVA with races both Friday and Saturday Night. There’s also a parade in downtown Richmond on Thursday, September 19th.

NASCAR Playoffs Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver: September 20-21:

Friday, September 20: Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race

Saturday, September 21: Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race

Not a fan of racing? There’s plenty of other festivities going on at the track this year, including fun for the kids and kids of all ages.

Richmond Raceway will welcome the legendary Harlem Globetrotters, an internationally renowned brand synonymous for one-of-a-kind family entertainment, and their “Globetrotters Experience” to America’s Premier Short Track on Saturday, Sept. 21, as part of the NASCAR Playoffs Race Weekend presented by Who’s Your Driver. Fans will see the Globetrotters in their distinguishable red, white, and blue uniforms in the Midway on Saturday, Sept. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. Each performance will be 30 minutes and take place on the Midway stage. The Globetrotters will be joined by a DJ and an MC who will lead audience participation throughout the show.

PAW Patrol: Richmond Raceway is joining forces with Nickelodeon, the number-one entertainment brand for kids, to bring the top-rated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, to America’s Premier Short Track as part of the NASCAR Playoffs Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, on Sept. 20-21. PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall will be featured as part of Nickelodeon’s activation and display in the Midway, along with the Richmond Raceway Kids Club (RR Kids Club). The RR Kids Club will also feature giveaways at the Spin to Win Wheel, branded ride-on carts featuring PAW pups, photo opportunities and more. Additionally, Chase and Marshall costumed characters will make their way through the FanGrounds, Richmond’s modernized infield, to engage with young fans and NASCAR drivers as part of Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com.

You can read the full schedule of events here.