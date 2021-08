RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Families can head to 2015 Staples Mill Road on Saturday to take part in Radio One and Anthem HealthKeepers’ school supply giveaway.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or when supplies run out. Everything will be first come, first served.

There will be a drive thru line in the Anthem parking lot for people to bags of school supplies. They’ve put together 1,000 bags total.

Each family is allowed a maximum of two bags.