HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — RavenCon will soon return for its 16th annual science fiction and fantasy convention.

The event will be held at Virginia Crossings located at 1000 Virginia Center Parkway in Glen Allen, beginning on Friday, April 21, and ending on Sunday, April 23.

There will be over 300 hours worth of programming, featuring popular authors and artists who will provide readings, autograph signings, workshops, panels, vendors and more. Among the special guests will be “Count Gore De Vol” actor Dick Dyszel, author Esther Friesner and author Charles Pellegrino

Organizers have also planned cosplay and costume contests, an escape room, family-friendly activities, games and more.

For more information on the event and ticket prices, visit the RavenCon website.