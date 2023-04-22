RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tens of thousands of runners turned out for a Richmond tradition this Saturday — the Monument Avenue 10k.

The 10K is the 14th largest race in the entire country. This year marked the event’s 24th year, and brought plenty of Richmond pride and spirit with it.

The victor of today’s race was was 24-year-old Robinson Snider from Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, who finished with a time of 30:31. Snider has previously run track and cross country for NC State and University of Mississippi.

The leading woman in Saturday’s challenge was 38-year-old Keira D’Amato from Midlothian, who clocked in a time of 32:47. D’Amato is a professional runner who was highlighted in “Women’s Health” earlier this year for her American Marathon Record achievement.

But even though Snider and D’Amato took home the winning titles, many runners on Saturday went home feeling like winners. This year was Danielle Spach’s first go at the race, felt already felt the thrill of even though she just started running in January.

“It was great to see the different houses, the kids cheering the bands,” Spach said. “It was really, really nice.”

Some of the biggest smiles of the day were from the youngest runners. Sisters Maelys and Clementine took on the “Mini 10K” this Saturday. They told 8News that the music and cheering made a difference in their race.

“It made us get to the end point,” Maelys said.

The race also drew in seasoned pros. Marc Elim and his wife Kirsten have run the Monument Avenue 10K many times in the past. However, this year was special for the Elim family. The pair got to run the race with their daughter for the first time in seven years.

“It was a little extra special sharing the moment this morning with her,” Marc Elim said.

For full results and more information about Saturday’s race, head to Sports Backers.