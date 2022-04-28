RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Business leaders from the Richmond area attended the Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Reason to Hope’ breakfast Thursday morning at the Hilton Richmond Hotel Short Pump to learn about the vital work of the non-profit.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The association’s mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia through acceleration global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

According to the non-profit, 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and by 2050, the number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million.

8News Anchor Eric Phillips hosted the event and guests were able to learn about the care and support the association provides to families and the latest advancements in Alzheimer’s research.

The association said it is trying to make a difference in the lives of the 30,000 people currently living with Alzheimer’s in the Richmond area and their 90,000 caregivers.

“While there has never been a more critical time in our fight against Alzheimer’s disease, we truly believe hope is all around us. This event is an opportunity for those invited to join our efforts to change the path of Alzheimer’s,” said Katie Hood, Director of Development for the Greater Richmond Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.