RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond community members gathered at the Hilton Richmond Hotel Short Pump for the Alzheimer’s Association’s “Reason to Hope” breakfast Thursday morning.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide non-profit health organization with a mission to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia through global research, risk reduction and maximizing quality care and support.

According to a report from the organization, an estimated 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Dementia. That number is expected to grow to 12.7 million by 2050.

8News Anchor Deanna Allbrittin hosted the event, which featured the organization’s senior director in Scientific Engagement, Rebecca Edelmayer, Ph.D., as the keynote speaker.

“It’s so great to be here and I’m so happy to be able to talk to everyone that is joining us today,” Edelmayer told 8News. “There’s so many advances that are happening in research. It really brings us all hope and I’m so excited to be able to share all of that progress that is being made in Alzheimer’s and other dementia science.”