Reggae Fest to bring tastes and sounds of the islands to RVA

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)– It’s time for the RVA Reggae Jerk Fest.

You can experience the sights, sounds and flavors of the Caribbean without having to leave RVA this weekend.

The festival will take place on July 13 at Brown’s Island.

The festival will feature five different musical groups, lots of food and a Rum tent.

What’s a rum tent? It’s a chance for concert-goers to taste some of the more exotic flavors of rum that aren’t usually found in the area.

You can learn more about the fest and get tickets here.