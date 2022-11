RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Registration to race in the next Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is now open!

Tickets are priced at $40 for adults and $30 for kids. Be sure to lock in those prices soon, as registration pricing is scheduled to go up by $5 each on Jan. 4.

Registration includes a race T-Shirt, event bag, race bib, timing chip and finisher medal.

The big race is set for April 22.

Participants can claim their spots in the 2023 race by registering online here.