HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rising juniors and seniors at high schools in Hanover County are getting extra help with the college application process in August.

Hanover County Public Schools are offering a Virtual College Bootcamp for students who need help with things like writing college application essays and navigating financial aid and scholarships. The virtual sessions will take place from Monday, Aug. 15 to Wednesday, Aug 17. They will begin at 10 a.m. will last between 45 and 60 minutes.

HCPS will also be hosting a Mini College & Career Summer Expo at Hanover High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Students interested in attending either the bootcamp or college and career expo will have to register and complete a survey. Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.