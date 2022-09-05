HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A walk to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease and raise money for research is taking place in the Richmond area.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a yearly event that takes place in over 600 communities in the United States. This year’s walk is taking place on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5. The Richmond-area walk will begin in western Henrico at 2101 Libbie Lake East Street. Registration will take place at 8, followed by a ceremony at 9:30. The walk will begin at 10.

Funds raised during the walk will go to the Alzheimer’s Association, a non-profit that researches the disease. There is no registration fee but participants are asked to make a donation. More information about the walk, as well as registration, can be found here.