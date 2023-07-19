RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hitting a mid-week slump? Shake up your evening with live music from the Music at Maymont 2023 series.

Greensky Bluegrass will be playing the show for all ages on Thursday, July 20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $55 the day of the show. You can still purchase tickets in advance online.

If you can’t make it out for the show this week, don’t worry. There are still two more shows scheduled for the Music at Maymont series. Shakey Graves will be playing on Aug. 5 and Grace Potter will perform on Sept. 29.

