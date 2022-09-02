RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RVA Jerk Fest, which was originally scheduled to take place July 9 on Brown’s Island, is set to take place Sept. 3.

The festival, which was scheduled to take place earlier in the summer, was rained out and had to be postponed. It is now taking place from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The event will feature live music, as well as authentic Caribbean food and drinks. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $20 for adults and $10 for children under 10. Tickets can also be purchased online for $15 for adults and $10 for children under 10. Admission is free for children under 2.