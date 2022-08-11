Sophie Manning spending the day with the Washington Commanders as part of her Make-A-Wish ask. Photo credit: WJLA

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC/7News) — The National Football League’s (NFL) Washington Commanders granted five-year-old Richmond resident Sophie Manning her special ask, as a part of the Make-A-Wish foundation experience for the cancer survivor, on Monday.

Sophie Manning spending the day with the Washington Commanders as part of her Make-A-Wish ask. (Photo credit: WJLA)

“Being able to come out here, to see her running out on the field with the players and just the support from everybody and the whole community here was just unbelievable to see,” Sophie’s father Brendan said. “[It’s] just amazing, for all that she’s been through, just to see her out here having fun is really great.”

Sophie is from Richmond and has been battling leukemia for two years and just finished her chemotherapy treatments last month, according to a report by ABC 7News.

The Hogfarmers, a Commanders fan group and nonprofit organization, heard about her story and wanted to help her achieve her special ask. The Hogfarmers’ mission is to elevate the mental, social and emotional well-being of children and their families affected by pediatric cancer. With Make-A-Wish involved as well, the Hogfarmers contacted the team and the wheels were in motion to give Sophie her special day.

“We’ve seen her through her highs and lows. She wanted to be out there, engaged with the players the entire time,” Manning said. “Just seeing that interaction with those guys, you know it’s touched them as well. The whole interaction with the team and Coach Rivera was just incredible. It will definitely be a life memory for her.”

Sophie Manning spending the day with the Washington Commanders as part of her Make-A-Wish ask. (Photo credit: WJLA)

Sophie has been cancer free since the first month of treatment and she has been continuing the standard two-and-a-half-year treatment plan. Next month, Sophie will get her port taken out.

This story was first reported by WJLA.