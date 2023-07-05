RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While many Richmonders were enjoying fireworks and barbeques during the Fourth of July, shelter staff at Richmond Animal Care and Control spent their holiday tackling a unique challenge — catching a stray goat.

The barnyard animal proved quite the challenge to catch, but he was finally captured by three RACC staffers and a little assistance from the Richmond Police Department.

The goat is now safe at RACC as shelter staff countinues to look for his owner.

Richmond Animal Care and Control spent July 4 catching a stray — and very stealthy — goat. Credit: Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Is this your goat, or does he look familiar? If so, contact RACC at 804-646-5574.

RACC also said that if no one comes forward to claim the goat, he will be put up for adoption.