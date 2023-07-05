RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While many Richmonders were enjoying fireworks and barbeques during the Fourth of July, shelter staff at Richmond Animal Care and Control spent their holiday tackling a unique challenge — catching a stray goat.
The barnyard animal proved quite the challenge to catch, but he was finally captured by three RACC staffers and a little assistance from the Richmond Police Department.
The goat is now safe at RACC as shelter staff countinues to look for his owner.
Is this your goat, or does he look familiar? If so, contact RACC at 804-646-5574.
RACC also said that if no one comes forward to claim the goat, he will be put up for adoption.