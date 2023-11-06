RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for families to share their Thanksgiving with a furry friend.

RACC is looking for families that will be home to foster a dog or a cat from Sunday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Dec. 1. Those who choose to foster will be provided with the necessary supplies to take care of the animal by RACC.

Only families who are not traveling for the holiday are allowed to foster. RACC said it places the most need for people with no other pets for this opportunity.

Those who are planning for a ‘foster fail,’ — or hoping to adopt their foster dog or cat — will get first pick of their holiday companions.

Anyone interested in fostering are asked to send an email to robin.young@rva.gov.