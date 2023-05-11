CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal League is moving towards an improved shelter building with an extra 1,300 square feet of space, and officially kicked off this renovation at a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this week.

For the last 30 years, RAL has operated out of the Judith Talley Secor Shelter building near Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. But RAL Executive Director, Larry Eason, shared during Monday’s groundbreaking that volunteers and donors recognized that RAL was growing out of that space years ago.

Now, RAL is preparing to make the existing shelter builder larger and more organized to better service the shelter’s needs.

Phase 1 of the renovation — which will add 1,300 square feet to the Judith Talley Secor Shelter building for work areas and adoption space — officially began with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, May 8. The ceremony was attended by Richmond Animal League Board Members, the shelter’s Infrastructure Committee, shelter staff and RAL’s “resident in-house digger” — a 2-year-old shelter pup named Chia Pet.

Chia Pet at the RAL groundbreaking on May 8. Credit: Richmond Animal League

Richmond Animal League Board Members, the shelter’s Infrastructure Committee and shelter staff attended the groundbreaking on May 8. Credit: Richmond Animal League.

“RAL is growing and as we expand our program and impact, the expanded shelter building here will support and facilitate those efforts,” Eason said during the groundbreaking.

After Phase 1 has been completed, Phase 2 will reimagine the animal care areas and the overall organization of the building.

During the renovation, some day-to-day shelter operations will be different. A temporary trailer has been set up at 717 Branchway Road as an “adoption” lobby where adopters can meet dogs and cats that are currently in the care of foster families. Walk-in adoption hours are available Thursday through Sunday and all other adoptions must be made by appointment.

The donation bin has also been moved to this temporary trailer.

For more information on Richmond Animal League and its available animals, visit the shelter online.