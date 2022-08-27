RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pet lovers are invited to join Richmond Animal League on Saturday night for an evening of live music, local food and lots of furry love.

The Richmond Animal League “block party” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Richmond Animal League, located 11401 International Drive in Richmond.

The event is free to the public and will feature live music, food trucks, vendors and games. Food will be available from Jiji Frozen Custard, Boka Tako Truck and Timber Pizza Co.

The event will conclude with a live countdown to the winners of the 2023 Richmond Animal League Calendar Contest, with all this year’s winners announced at the end of the night.

Of course, pets are welcome at the event.