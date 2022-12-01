CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal League is looking to give every animal in their care a home in December with Operation Silent Night, beginning on Dec. 6.

Operation Silent Night is a holiday adoption event that aims to empty the shelter and find every pet at Richmond Animal League a home for the holidays, either through adoption or fostering.

Between Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 20, Richmond Animal League will have special adoption hours and $10 adoption fees for all available pets. Adoption hours will run from noon to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Operation Silent Night will culminate with the Annual Luminary Ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 21, after all pets have either been adopted or placed in foster homes. Leading up to the Luminary Ceremony, community members can buy luminaries to honor pets and loved ones. Richmond Animal League staff will then fill the empty shelter with these luminaries for staff, volunteers and the community to enjoy.

The Luminary Ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, is free to attend and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

If you are not looking to adopt this month, there are still ways to help Operation Silent Night. You sign up to foster, spread the word on Facebook or buy luminaries and merchandise, including all-new Operation Silent Night holiday cards.