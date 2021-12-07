Richmond Animal League offering discounted adoptions for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No one wants to spend the holidays alone, not even cats and dogs. The Richmond Animal League is working to make sure that all of the pets in their care find a loving home before Christmas.

Their annual project called Operation Silent Night aims to clear their shelter and free up space for more rescue animals in the New Year.

The initiative kicks off on Thursday and ends on Dec. 21. During that time all adoption fees will be $10 and the shelter will be open longer hours,

People wanting to meet their possible new best friend can visit the shelter on weekdays from noon to 8 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 6 p.m.

Another way to help support the Richmond Animal League is by purchasing a luminary for their Luminary Ceremony on Dec. 22. The price of luminaries starts at $20.

Any pets that are not adopted by Dec. 21 will go live with a foster family for the holidays, The organization is looking for interested foster families in addition to adopters.