CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal League’s biggest event of the year is taking place in just a few weeks.

“Woofstock” Festival is a free event featuring vendors, music, fun activities and, of course, animals that are up for adoption.

The festival is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Westchester Commons, located at the intersection of Route 288 and Midlothian Turnpike.

Registration is open for the festival’s pet parade and awards will be given for best dressed, most creative and “pawfect pair” for the best pet/human duo. The parade is a fundraiser for animals in need, and the #1 fundraising pet will be Woofstock’s mascot for 2024.

Though the event is free, a $5 donation is suggested. Information for potential sponsors and vendors can be found here.