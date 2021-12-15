Richmond Baptist Church accepting donations for Creighton holiday drive

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – The Cedar Street Baptist Church of God in Church Hill is hosting a holiday drive to benefit the residents of the Creighton Court Housing Community.

“Christmas at Creighton” will take place in Creighton Court on Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and parents in the neighborhood will be able to pick up bikes, scooters, toys and winter clothes.

Mama J’s restaurant and Puritan Cleaners will be sponsoring the event, but CSBC is still seeking donations. Those wishing to donate items should do so at the administrative wing of the CSBC at 2301 Cedar Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Cedar Street Baptist Church of God can also be found at (804) 648-8919 or at csbcog.org.