RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond-based punk band, AVAIL, is going to be joined by an impressive lineup of rock acts when they return to Brown’s Island for “Over the James 2023” this summer.

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, and will be located on Brown’s Island at South 7th Street in Richmond.

This year’s lineup will include The Gaslight Anthem, Snapcase, Strike Anywhere, City of Caterpillar and Dragonship.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. More details on the event can be found on AVAIL’s website.