RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Black Restaurant Experience started off its seventh year with Mobile Soul Sunday at Monroe Park with local food trucks, live music, vendors and family fun.

The annual event, which will run until next Sunday, “is a movement dedicated to empowering and supporting Blacks in Food Service” and celebrates the Black culinary community in the city.

To support these businesses, chefs, and more, people can visit and dine at the dozens of restaurants, food trucks and caterers participating in the celebratory week and take part in events during the week.

Mobile Soul Sunday wrapped up at 5 p.m. on March 5, but there will be Art for the Soul on March 10 and the weeklong experience will end with Stick A Fork In It on March 12.

Art for the Soul will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Studio Two Three, with tickets including complimentary items to use for screen printing and food prepared by K&M Salmon Balls & Cakes.

Stick A Fork In It will be from noon to March 12 at Main Street Station in Richmond. There will be food vendors, cooking demos, contests, live music and more.