The modern acoustic guitar is descended from a long historical line of stringed instruments, including the lute, lyre, gittern and vihuela.

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Grab your lawn chair and picnic blankets and hit the road! The Richmond Bluegrass Jam is back for its twelfth year Saturday, April 22.

The family-friendly music-packed event will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 354 in Midlothian. Fifteen bluegrass and Americana bands from across the region are expected to perform across multiple outdoor stages throughout the day.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own instruments, with several open jam band areas available, and a secured instrument check station.

Local food and drink vendors will be on-site, and no outside food or beverages will be admitted.

While the event is free to attend, donations will be collected, and event proceeds will go towards veterans and their families through the Richmond Fisher House and Liberation Veteran Services.

Event organizers ask that attendees leave pets at home.

Parking will be available at James River High School, 3700 James River Road, with shuttles running throughout the day.