HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Speaking Spirit Ministries, a church with several locations throughout the Richmond area, is giving out $10,000 worth of free gas to people who come by a Henrico Wawa this morning.

“With rising gas prices, we wanted to be able to do something special; we wanted to be able to serve our community,” said Pastor Fred Wyatt of Speaking Spirit Ministries. “So we’re excited about today, we know it will be a blessing to a lot of people.”

The church will be issuing one $25 gas card per vehicle for up to 400 cars on a first-come, first-served basis.

The church volunteers have set up shop at the Wawa on the corner of Laburnum Avenue and Creighton Road in Henrico. The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. Saturday.

Although the church did not officially publicize the event, they posted to their social media and allowed word-of-mouth to spread the news.

“I think at times like these, it’s important to serve your community,” Pastor Wyatt said. “And so we’re excited with what we were able to do today by giving back to our community.”