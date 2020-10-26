Richmond City Sheriff’s Office cancels 2020 Trunk-a-Treat event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office 2020 Trunk-a-Treat event has been canceled.

According to a Monday release, the decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions involving large-scale events. Since the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) considers this type of a event high-risk, officials say, it has been postponed to 2021.

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office urges caution and safety for those considering trick-or-treating elsewhere in the city or surrounding areas.

