RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Find food, music, community resources and more at Gilpin Court in Richmond Thursday afternoon for a free pop-up event hosted by the Richmond Public Schools, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the Richmond Police Department.

The Summer Pop-Up Series was created in the hopes of building strong relationships within the community. Thursday’s event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m.

Richmond police officers and members of more than 30 partnering agencies will be at the Gilpin Court event with prizes, games, crafts and interactions available with specialized police units such as the Mounted and Motorcycle units.

Attorney General Jason Miyares will be in attendance handing out backpacks and speaking on school safety.

The event will be based at 436 Calhoun Street. A backpack giveaway will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Calhoun Community Center.