RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Spring runs on, residents of the Richmond area got their fill of herbs, live music and good food during Herbs Galore at Maymont.

The herb sale ran for about 7 hours on Saturday on Maymont’s Carriage House Lawn. The sale featured “herbs, annuals, perennials, vegetables, and even trees, plus garden accessories and garden-inspired goodies.”

Live music featured at the sale in addition to herbs. (Photos: Nicole McMullin/WRIC)

Chiquila Stidmon drove all the way up from Chester to browse the sale. She showed off a cart full of plants that she had already picked out.

“We just got into gardening and everything so we’re trying to set up raised beds in our yard,” she said.

She added that she got into gardening because of the recent rise in grocery prices.

“It’s best to grow our own stuff because a lot of the stuff we buy, we can grow on our own,” she said.