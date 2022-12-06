RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, Richmond-based environmental organization Keep Virginia Cozy took part in a community cleanup and hit an exciting milestone — volunteers have now removed 100,000 pounds of trash from Virginia land.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Keep Virginia Cozy held their final cleanup of the year alongside Friends of Fonticello Park. Volunteers headed out to Fonticello Park in Richmond on Sunday to pick up litter and recycling, as well as to enjoy a cookout and kickball game together.

At the clean up, Keep Virginia Cozy also told volunteers some exciting news — the organization has now removed over 100,000 pounds of litter from public land since 2017.

Keep Virginia Cozy works to protect wilderness and restore public lands through community cleanups and partnerships with local businesses and local and state parks. The organization has ongoing “Corporate Trashy Tuesday” cleanups in partnership with businesses in the Richmond area, as well as Sunday cleanups twice a month.