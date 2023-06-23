RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rain throughout the Richmond area has cancelled a Friday night performance at the Festival of Arts.

Yes And Theatrical Co.’s tribute performance to R&B singer Erykah Badu, which was originally scheduled for Friday night, has been pushed back to Sunday, June 25. The performance will be held at the Dogwood Dell main stage at 8 p.m.

The Festival of Arts will continue offering free art exhibits, concerts, dance and theatre performances at Dogwood Dell throughout June, July and August.

You can find more information about the festival on the City of Richmond’s website or on the event Facebook page.