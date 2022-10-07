RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department has prepared a full lineup of safety events for this year’s Fire Prevention Week, a decades-old initiative established by the National Fire Protection Associate in 1922 to educate people on how to stay safe in the event of a fire.

The goal of this year’s theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” is to raise awareness of the fire risks at home and teach residents how to put together a fire bag in case of an emergency.

Richmond firefighters will be posted out front at several community businesses across the city from 10 a.m. to noon starting on Oct. 9 through to Oct. 15.

The Richmond Fire Department has released the following schedule for those interested in participating in the Fire Prevention Week events: