This week, Richmond Fire thanked Katy Settell from a local Pet Smart store for donating seven bags filled to the brim with stuffed animals.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local kids who need a little comfort to get through stressful times will soon be able to have a new plush friend, thanks to a unique donation given to Richmond Fire this week.

This week, Richmond Fire thanked Katy Settell from a local Pet Smart store for donating seven bags filled to the brim with stuffed animals.

The colorful dogs, birds, dinosaurs and more will serve a plush companions for children who need comfort in distressing situations.

This week, Richmond Fire thanked Katy Settell from a local Pet Smart store for donating seven bags filled to the brim with stuffed animals. Credit: Richmond Fire.

There were about 50 stuffed animals per bag, making a grand total of about 350 toys that will be divided up among Richmond fire companies.