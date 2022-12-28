RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters at the Richmond Fire Department’s Station 21 hosted a very special guest at their quarters earlier this week.
As part of the department’s Fire Station Foster program, Sandy Cheeks, a spritely American Pit Bull Terrier mix from Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), spent an entire day doing all of her favorite things at Station 21 — snuggles, kisses, hugs and, of course, spending time with her human BFFs.
According to Station 21, Sandy Cheeks has been at RACC for approximately 2 months and needs a furever home. Firefighters learned that she has been “a bit stressed” since being returned to the shelter following a recent adoption. However, the doggo apparently had a blast at the station doling out rounds of TLC to first responders, and was deemed “one of the sweetest pups we’ve ever had and would be the perfect fit for a loving family.”
Sandy Cheeks is two years old and weighs 55 pounds. According to the RACC, she gets along with some dogs but would be a great fit for a home without cats. Fondly dubbed a “Velcro” dog for her loving affection, she is also housebroken, knows a few commands and is good on a leash with a harness.
For more information about Sandy Cheeks, visit her page on RACC. To see how the adorable pup spent her day at Station 21, visit Facebook or Richmond Fire’s Instagram.