RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters at the Richmond Fire Department’s Station 21 hosted a very special guest at their quarters earlier this week.

As part of the department’s Fire Station Foster program, Sandy Cheeks, a spritely American Pit Bull Terrier mix from Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), spent an entire day doing all of her favorite things at Station 21 — snuggles, kisses, hugs and, of course, spending time with her human BFFs.

According to Station 21, Sandy Cheeks has been at RACC for approximately 2 months and needs a furever home. Firefighters learned that she has been “a bit stressed” since being returned to the shelter following a recent adoption. However, the doggo apparently had a blast at the station doling out rounds of TLC to first responders, and was deemed “one of the sweetest pups we’ve ever had and would be the perfect fit for a loving family.”

Sandy Cheeks from RACC spends the day at Richmond Fire’s Station 21. Credit: Richmond Fire Department / Instagram.

Sandy Cheeks is two years old and weighs 55 pounds. According to the RACC, she gets along with some dogs but would be a great fit for a home without cats. Fondly dubbed a “Velcro” dog for her loving affection, she is also housebroken, knows a few commands and is good on a leash with a harness.

For more information about Sandy Cheeks, visit her page on RACC. To see how the adorable pup spent her day at Station 21, visit Facebook or Richmond Fire’s Instagram.

Sandy Cheeks spends quality time with her BFFs at Richmond Fire Station 21. Credit: Richmond Fire Department / Instagram.