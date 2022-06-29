RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the time of year when fireworks light up the night sky as Independence Day is celebrated across the nation. There are many places throughout Central Virginia where people can go to get a great view of bright, colorful fireworks shows, and celebrate with a patriotic spirit. Browse our list of fireworks displays happening this weekend before you head out to celebrate.

Chesterfield

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is having its Fourth of July Celebration that will include a kids’ zone, food vendors, live music, a DJ, entertainers and a fireworks show.

The event will take place at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The fireworks show will start at dark.

This event is free and open to the public.

Doswell

Kings Dominion is hosting its own fireworks show on July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show can be viewed from the park at various locations including Candy Apple Grove by the Drop Tower, International Street by the Eiffel Tower and the Jungle X-Pedition by the Backlot Stunt Coaster.

Farmville

Fireworks After Dark is happening on Saturday, July 2, from 6 to 10 p.m. in downtown Farmville. It will include food, drinks and a variety of events.

Hopewell

The City of Hopewell is holding its annual Fourth of July fireworks show, Fireworks on the Appomattox, on the Appomattox River this Saturday, July 2, starting at 9:30 p.m.

John Randolph Medical Center will be the best spot to view the show.

The event is free and open to the public.

Petersburg

Trapezium Brewing Co. is working with the City of Petersburg to present their Fourth of July events and fireworks show on Saturday, July 3.

There will be music at the Trap Courtyard along with food trucks and a beer tent at the harbor that all start at 6 p.m.

The fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and can be seen best from the harbor.

This event is free and open to people of all ages.

Richmond

Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities is hosting their Fourth of July Celebration on Monday, July 4, as part of their 2022 Festival of Arts. The celebration will start at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display will be at 9 p.m. at Dogwood Dell.

The celebration will include a reading of the Declaration of Independence, a performance by the Richmond Jazz Concert Band, a performance of “The 1812 Overture” and fireworks.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are playing the Reading Fightin Phils on the Fourth at The Diamond. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and the fireworks show will happen after the game. Tickets are available at the box office or online.

Also on the Fourth, Graduate Richmond is hosting a fireworks watch party called Red, White & Byrdhouse. It will be at 6:30 p.m. on the hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant, Byrdhouse. Tickets are $15 and the event is for people ages 21 and over.

Fireworks displays outside Central Virginia

Charlottesville

The City of Charlottesville is holding its annual July 4 fireworks show, funded by community donations. The fireworks will go off from Carter’s Mountain.

The fireworks can be viewed from Carter Mountain Orchard. There will also be live music and food trucks. The entrance fee is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 15 and under.

Any additional donations will go towards the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad.

Lynchburg

Fireworks on the Riverfront are happening on Riverfront Park located in Downtown Lynchburg on Friday, July 1. The 20-minute firework display will begin at around 9:15 p.m.

Riverfront Park will be the best spot to view the show. Downtown Lynchburg Association is organizing this event.

Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach’s Stars and Stripes Celebration on July 4 will feature a variety of live music and events in multiple locations before the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. that can be seen from anywhere on the beach.

The events will include:

Chester B’s Motown Review from 7 to 10 p.m. at 17th Street Park

The Tidewater Winds Concert Band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 24th Street Park

Right On Band from 7 to 11 p.m. at 31st Street Park

The city is also holding its annual July 4th Celebration at Mount Trashmore Park on July 4. The show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Live music performed by the Vinyl Headlights will start at 6 p.m. and there will be a variety of food vendors.

Admission is free and limited onsite parking is available for $10.

Washington D.C.

The nation’s capital has a variety of fireworks displays, most notably the fireworks display at the National Mall on July 4 hosted by the National Park Service.

This display starts at 9 p.m. from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. It can be viewed from the National Mall, the Lincoln Memorial or from the Potomac River in Arlington.

Williamsburg

Williamsburg is having a four-day Independence Day Celebration from July 1 to 4. Its fireworks show, Lights of Freedom will begin at 9:30 p.m. and can best be viewed from Palace Green, Market Square and the lawn of the Art Museums.

The July 4 event will begin with a performance from the American Music Concert Series along with a reading of the Declaration of Independence, American marching music, a sing-along and selections from the Music for the Royal Fireworks performed by the CW Fifes & Drums Sr. Corps.

Wintergreen

Wintergreen Resort’s Fourth of July Jubilee is happening from July 2 to 3 with a firework show happening on Sunday night at 9:30 from their Dobie ski slope.

The event will also feature live music, food vendors, chairlift rides and games.

If your organization is hosting a public fireworks display and we missed your event, please let us know at webteam@wric.com and we’ll add your information to the list.