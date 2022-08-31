Nutzy and a friend at the Flying Squirrels game on June 11. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

The 2023 season will open at The Diamond on Friday, April 7

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels released their 2023 game schedule, as set by Major League Baseball, on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Flying Squirrels will open the 2023 season at The Diamond with a three-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9.

The Squirrels will once again play at home for Independence Day, hosting the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday, July 4.

Full 2023 Schedule (Home games bolded)