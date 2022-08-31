RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels released their 2023 game schedule, as set by Major League Baseball, on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The Flying Squirrels will open the 2023 season at The Diamond with a three-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9.
The Squirrels will once again play at home for Independence Day, hosting the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday, July 4.
Full 2023 Schedule (Home games bolded)
- April 7-9 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies)
- April 11-16 at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)
- April 18-23 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)
- April 25-30 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)
- May 2-7 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)
- May 9-14 at Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)
- May 16-21 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)
- May 23-28 at Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)
- May 30-June 4 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)
- June 6-11 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)
- June 13-18 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)
- June 20-25 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)
- June 28-July 3 at Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies)
- July 4-9 vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)
- July 14-16 at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)
- July 18-23 at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)
- July 25-30 vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)
August 1-6 at Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)
- August 8-13 vs Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)
- August 15-20 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)
- August 22-27 at Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)
August 29-September 3 at Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies)
- September 5-10 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)
- September 12-17 at Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)