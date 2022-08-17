RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Virginia’s largest events, The Richmond Folk Festival, is back in October for its 18th anniversary, and the second group of artists performing at the riverfront event has been announced.

Featuring six stages and more than 30 performing groups, the free, three-day event takes place in downtown Richmond and brings in more than 200,000 attendees to celebrate the “roots, richness and variety of American culture,” according to the festival release.

Additional artists to be featured at the 2022 Richmond Folk Festival

79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music), New Orleans, Louisiana

(New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music), New Orleans, Louisiana Andre Thierry (zydeco), Richmond, California

(zydeco), Richmond, California Art of Noise (deejaying), Richmond, Virginia

(deejaying), Richmond, Virginia Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró), Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, by way of New York

(Brazilian forró), Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, by way of New York Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer), Ruston, Washington

(Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer), Ruston, Washington Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus), Deropoli and Politsani, Albania

(polyphonic singing from Epirus), Deropoli and Politsani, Albania Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country), San Marcos, Texas

(honky-tonk country), San Marcos, Texas Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues), Bentonia, Mississippi

(Bentonia blues), Bentonia, Mississippi Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song), Amsterdam, the Netherlands

(Ladino traditional song), Amsterdam, the Netherlands Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritanian griot), Nouakchott, Mauritania

The organizers previously announced eight additional artists who would be performing at the event, including Beòloach (Cape Breton) Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia — Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing), Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble), Marrakech, Morocco, and New York, New York — Cedric Burnside (hill country blues), Holly Springs, Mississippi — Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar), Toledo, Ohio — Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori), Chicago, Illinois — Sideline (bluegrass), Raleigh, North Carolina — and Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba), Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico.

What are the dates and times of the Richmond Folk Festival?

Friday, Oct. 7: 6:30 – 10:00pm

6:30 – 10:00pm Saturday, Oct. 8: 12:00 – 9:30pm

12:00 – 9:30pm Sunday, Oct. 9: 12:00 – 6:00pm

What if I want to volunteer?

If you would like to volunteer at the Richmond Folk Festival, you can sign up on the event’s website. Volunteers get a free t-shirt, free parking and discounts on festival merchandise.