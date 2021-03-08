Richmond History makers to be honored in virtual ceremony

This year’s Richmond History Makers honorees were announced on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy of the Valentine)

8News has partnered with The Valentine for the 16th Annual Richmond History Makers and Community Update

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Tuesday evening at 6 pm, community heroes will be honored by The Valentine in the 16th Annual Richmond History Makers and Community Update.

The annual event celebrates the bold, innovative, and often unsung work of individuals and organizations who strive to improve their communities.

The program is co-hosted by The Valentine and the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond. 8News is a media partner and ‘Good Morning Richmond’ anchor John Rogers will be emceeing the ceremony.

This year’s Richmond History Makers are:

Creating Quality Educational Opportunities:

Chuck English

Virginia STEM Coordinator

Demonstrating Innovative Economic Solutions:

Floyd E. Miller II

President & CEO

Metropolitan Business League

Improving Regional Transportation:

Lloyd “Bud” Vye

Biking and pedestrian advocate

Championing Social Justice:

Chloe Edwards

Advocacy and Engagement Manager

Voices for Virginia’s Children

Promoting Community Health:

Health Brigade

(Represented by Executive Director Karen Legato)

Advancing our Quality of Life:

Hamilton Glass

Muralist and Community Advocate

The 16th Annual Richmond History Makers and Community Update will be virtual this year and will take place on March 9.

You can register for a free ticket and learn more here.