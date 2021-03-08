Richmond History makers to be honored in virtual ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Tuesday evening at 6 pm, community heroes will be honored by The Valentine in the 16th Annual Richmond History Makers and Community Update.
The annual event celebrates the bold, innovative, and often unsung work of individuals and organizations who strive to improve their communities.
The program is co-hosted by The Valentine and the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond. 8News is a media partner and ‘Good Morning Richmond’ anchor John Rogers will be emceeing the ceremony.
This year’s Richmond History Makers are:
Creating Quality Educational Opportunities:
Chuck English
Virginia STEM Coordinator
Demonstrating Innovative Economic Solutions:
Floyd E. Miller II
President & CEO
Metropolitan Business League
Improving Regional Transportation:
Lloyd “Bud” Vye
Biking and pedestrian advocate
Championing Social Justice:
Chloe Edwards
Advocacy and Engagement Manager
Voices for Virginia’s Children
Promoting Community Health:
Health Brigade
(Represented by Executive Director Karen Legato)
Advancing our Quality of Life:
Hamilton Glass
Muralist and Community Advocate
The 16th Annual Richmond History Makers and Community Update will be virtual this year and will take place on March 9.
You can register for a free ticket and learn more here.