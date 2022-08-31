RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond city residents can shred paper as well as recycle electronics and more household items at a free document shredding and e-cycling event in September.

The Richmond Department of Public Works, Clean City Commission and the city’s Department of Public Utilities invite city residents to bring paper and documents to shred as well as electronics, household hazardous waste items and oil based paint to recycle at 1710 Robin Hood Road in the city across from the Diamond on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a drive-through event.

More details are available at here.