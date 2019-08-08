Richmond Jazz Festival ramps up security measures following mass shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Big artists like Jill Scott, Shaggy, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be in town this weekend for the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. But with the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, safety remains a top priority for many.

Security plans for the jazz festival were finalized Wednesday and although the specific tactics cannot be released, officials say they did take the recent mass shootings into consideration and will have an increased police presence.

Richmond Police want attendees to know that they’re trained and equipped to handle events involving large crowds and are constantly adjusting patrol strategies and operational plans.

“The Richmond Police Department is staffed, trained and equipped to handle events involving large crowds and large incidents involving crime. As far as upcoming events such as the Jazz Festival, while the Department does not release tactics, staffing numbers or strategies, the Command Staff, all precinct commanders and officers in charge of specialized units are aware of the recent incidents and are constantly adjusting patrol strategies and event management operational plans. The Department is continually sharing information with local, regional, state and federal partners to get the best possible view of potential issues before they arise, or if necessary, allowing us to coordinate responses should they occur. In any large setting, the Department suggests participants stay observant for any suspicious persons or behavior and call 911 if suspicious activity or persons are present.” The Richmond Police Department

Although the Richmond Police Department is involved in the security, they are not the lead.

Festival coordinators have contracted security teams — one of those being RMC Events Inc., who says they’re equipped to do everything from bag checks to metal detectors, if necessary.

Several people have reached out to 8News wondering what’s being done to make the event more secure.

The Richmond Jazz Festival released the following statement:

“The safety and security of our patrons, volunteers, crews, artists and staff has been and will always be the number one priority of the Richmond Jazz Music Festival. Each year we work with the Richmond Police Department and our security teams to evaluate security needs and implement all measures necessary to ensure the safety of everyone at the festival as well as outside festival gates.” Frances Burruss, a spokeswoman for the event.

Richmond Police are also reminding everyone to be vigilant this weekend. If you see anything suspicious or out the ordinary, call 9-1-1.

Big names coming to the festival:

The jazz festival will have multiple events around Richmond from Aug. 8 through Aug. 11, including the main event at Maymont on the last day of the festival. The Altria-sponsored event will have some different venues than in previous years.

PJ Morton will have a special performance at the historic Hippodrome Theatre on Aug. 8 for Homegrown at the Hipp. Another addition scheduled will be on Aug. 9 at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre, where Gregory Porter will perform.

The 2019 lineup:

Jill Scott

Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly

Big Boi

Stanley Clarke

Shaggy

Gregory Porter

Peter White

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Ledisi Terence Blanchard Featuring the E-Collective

Cameo

Lizz Wright

Black Violin

Ro James

Bobby Caldwell

Stephen Marley

Anderson East

PJ Morton

The BB King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee

Cautious Clay

Frédéric Yonnet

The Yuko Mabuchi Trio

Sherry Winston

The Jack Wilkins Quartet

Events on the first day of the festival at VMFA and Hardywood Richmond are free to the public.

You can find tickets here.