RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers are selling 2023 calendars made in partnership with a local kennel and Richmond Animal Care and Control, the proceeds from which will go to benefit the shelter.

The “Calendar For a Cause” will feature members of the Richmond Kickers with RACC dogs. Made in collaboration with local kennel Impawsible Pups, the calendar will cost $24.99 and the proceeds will go to the RACC Foundation.

Photo: Richmond Kickers, Twitter

Photo: Richmond Kickers, Twitter

Photo: Richmond Kickers, Twitter

The link to purchase the calendar can be found here.