RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pride Month is this June, and with it comes an array of community events, in addition to those scheduled with Richmond’s renowned Endless Summer of Pride months-long event series.
The summer-long series of festivities are put on by Virginia Pride and include more than 20 events celebrating Richmond’s LGBTQ+ community. The Endless Summer of Pride begins June 1 and runs through the end of September when it ends with a bang with Virginia Pridefest 2023.
Here’s a list of events around Richmond for Pride Month and those scheduled for the Endless Summer of Pride series.
Pride Month Event Schedule
Sunday, May 28 — Virginia Pride Pageant
- 6 p.m. at Quirk Hotel
- 18+ to attend 21+ to drink
- $10 in advance/$15 at the door
Thursday, June 1 — Pride Flag Raising at Richmond City Hall
- 10 a.m. at Richmond City Hall
- The Progress Pride Flag will be raised over City Hall to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month
- Event is free and open to the public
Thursday, June 1 — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Flowers After 5
- 5 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
- Cocktails, drag performances and a dance party with music from DJ Statistics. The Conservatory will be lit in pride colors for the month of June. All ages admitted.
- $17 for adults/$8 for youth
Friday, June 9 — Pride at the Market
- 6-9 p.m. at the 17th Street Market
- A fun night of divas and dancing at the 17th Street Market for the “Pride in the Market DJ Dance Party and Drag Show!” All ages admitted.
- Tickets are $10
Pride Month at Starr Hill Beer Hall and Rooftop
Star Hill will be celebrating Pride Month by donating $1 from each “Love” beer to Virginia Pride.
- Sun. 6/4: Drag Brunch + Queens’ Flea Market
- Tue. 6/6: Drag Bingo
- Tue. 6/13: Good For Her Film Night Fundraiser
- Tue. 6/20: Drag Bingo
- Fri. 6/16: Live Music by Zach Benson
- Sat. 6/17: Daddy Issues Very Queer Makers’ Market by TransJam Events
- Thu. 6/22: Sunset Solo Show with Rachel Leyco
- Fri. 6/23: Singing with the Starrs: Queer Karaoke Night
Saturday, June 17 — Pride Night with the Richmond Kickers
- 7 p.m. at City Stadium, gates open at 6
- Allianz presents “Pride Night with the Richmond Kickers” with Black Pride RVA and VA Pride.
Saturday, June 17 — Carytown Pride Bar Crawl
- Check-in from 4-6 p.m. at crawl participating location — TBD
- Tickets $15 + fees
- More information
Friday, June 23 — Pride Night at the Diamond
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at The Diamond, first pitch at 6:35
- 6th annual Pride Night at The Diamond celebrates diversity, inclusion and community.
- Family-friendly event
- Pride T-Shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 people
Saturday, September 16 — Scott’s Addition Pride Crawl
- Noon to 6 p.m. in Scott’s Addition
- Grab a Crawl Passport at any participating locations and crawl your favorite breweries, cideries and distilleries in Scott’s. Participating locations have yet to be announced.
Saturday, September 23 — VA Pridefest 2023 on Brown’s Island
- Noon to 8 p.m. at Brown’s Island
- Free event, all ages permitted
- Featuring live music, more than 120 vendors, food, drinks, entertainment and more!
This article will be updated as more information is received. Stay with 8News for more.