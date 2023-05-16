RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pride Month is this June, and with it comes an array of community events, in addition to those scheduled with Richmond’s renowned Endless Summer of Pride months-long event series.

The summer-long series of festivities are put on by Virginia Pride and include more than 20 events celebrating Richmond’s LGBTQ+ community. The Endless Summer of Pride begins June 1 and runs through the end of September when it ends with a bang with Virginia Pridefest 2023.

Here’s a list of events around Richmond for Pride Month and those scheduled for the Endless Summer of Pride series.

Pride Month Event Schedule

Sunday, May 28 — Virginia Pride Pageant

6 p.m. at Quirk Hotel

18+ to attend 21+ to drink

$10 in advance/$15 at the door

Thursday, June 1 — Pride Flag Raising at Richmond City Hall

10 a.m. at Richmond City Hall

The Progress Pride Flag will be raised over City Hall to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month

Event is free and open to the public

Thursday, June 1 — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Flowers After 5

5 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Cocktails, drag performances and a dance party with music from DJ Statistics. The Conservatory will be lit in pride colors for the month of June. All ages admitted.

$17 for adults/$8 for youth

Friday, June 9 — Pride at the Market

6-9 p.m. at the 17th Street Market

A fun night of divas and dancing at the 17th Street Market for the “Pride in the Market DJ Dance Party and Drag Show!” All ages admitted.

Tickets are $10

Pride Month at Starr Hill Beer Hall and Rooftop

Star Hill will be celebrating Pride Month by donating $1 from each “Love” beer to Virginia Pride.

Sun. 6/4: Drag Brunch + Queens’ Flea Market

Tue. 6/6: Drag Bingo

Tue. 6/13: Good For Her Film Night Fundraiser

Tue. 6/20: Drag Bingo

Fri. 6/16: Live Music by Zach Benson

Sat. 6/17: Daddy Issues Very Queer Makers’ Market by TransJam Events

Thu. 6/22: Sunset Solo Show with Rachel Leyco

Fri. 6/23: Singing with the Starrs: Queer Karaoke Night

Saturday, June 17 — Pride Night with the Richmond Kickers

7 p.m. at City Stadium, gates open at 6

Allianz presents “Pride Night with the Richmond Kickers” with Black Pride RVA and VA Pride.

Saturday, June 17 — Carytown Pride Bar Crawl

Check-in from 4-6 p.m. at crawl participating location — TBD

Tickets $15 + fees

More information

Friday, June 23 — Pride Night at the Diamond

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at The Diamond, first pitch at 6:35

6th annual Pride Night at The Diamond celebrates diversity, inclusion and community.

Family-friendly event

Pride T-Shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 people

Saturday, September 16 — Scott’s Addition Pride Crawl

Noon to 6 p.m. in Scott’s Addition

Grab a Crawl Passport at any participating locations and crawl your favorite breweries, cideries and distilleries in Scott’s. Participating locations have yet to be announced.

Saturday, September 23 — VA Pridefest 2023 on Brown’s Island

Noon to 8 p.m. at Brown’s Island

Free event, all ages permitted

Featuring live music, more than 120 vendors, food, drinks, entertainment and more!

This article will be updated as more information is received. Stay with 8News for more.