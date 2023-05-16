RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pride Month is this June, and with it comes an array of community events, in addition to those scheduled with Richmond’s renowned Endless Summer of Pride months-long event series.

The summer-long series of festivities are put on by Virginia Pride and include more than 20 events celebrating Richmond’s LGBTQ+ community. The Endless Summer of Pride begins June 1 and runs through the end of September when it ends with a bang with Virginia Pridefest 2023.

Here’s a list of events around Richmond for Pride Month and those scheduled for the Endless Summer of Pride series.

Pride Month Event Schedule

Sunday, May 28 — Virginia Pride Pageant

Thursday, June 1 — Pride Flag Raising at Richmond City Hall

  • 10 a.m. at Richmond City Hall
  • The Progress Pride Flag will be raised over City Hall to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month
  • Event is free and open to the public

Thursday, June 1 — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Flowers After 5

  • 5 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
  • Cocktails, drag performances and a dance party with music from DJ Statistics. The Conservatory will be lit in pride colors for the month of June. All ages admitted.
  • $17 for adults/$8 for youth

Friday, June 9 — Pride at the Market

  • 6-9 p.m. at the 17th Street Market
  • A fun night of divas and dancing at the 17th Street Market for the “Pride in the Market DJ Dance Party and Drag Show!” All ages admitted.
  • Tickets are $10

Pride Month at Starr Hill Beer Hall and Rooftop

Star Hill will be celebrating Pride Month by donating $1 from each “Love” beer to Virginia Pride.

  • Sun. 6/4: Drag Brunch + Queens’ Flea Market
  • Tue. 6/6: Drag Bingo
  • Tue. 6/13: Good For Her Film Night Fundraiser
  • Tue. 6/20: Drag Bingo
  • Fri. 6/16: Live Music by Zach Benson
  • Sat. 6/17: Daddy Issues Very Queer Makers’ Market by TransJam Events
  • Thu. 6/22: Sunset Solo Show with Rachel Leyco
  • Fri. 6/23: Singing with the Starrs: Queer Karaoke Night

Saturday, June 17 — Pride Night with the Richmond Kickers

  • 7 p.m. at City Stadium, gates open at 6
  •  Allianz presents “Pride Night with the Richmond Kickers” with Black Pride RVA and VA Pride.

Saturday, June 17 — Carytown Pride Bar Crawl

  • Check-in from 4-6 p.m. at crawl participating location — TBD
  • Tickets $15 + fees
  • More information

Friday, June 23 — Pride Night at the Diamond

  • Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at The Diamond, first pitch at 6:35
  • 6th annual Pride Night at The Diamond celebrates diversity, inclusion and community.
  • Family-friendly event
  • Pride T-Shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 people

Saturday, September 16 Scott’s Addition Pride Crawl

  • Noon to 6 p.m. in Scott’s Addition
  • Grab a Crawl Passport at any participating locations and crawl your favorite breweries, cideries and distilleries in Scott’s. Participating locations have yet to be announced.

Saturday, September 23 — VA Pridefest 2023 on Brown’s Island

  • Noon to 8 p.m. at Brown’s Island
  • Free event, all ages permitted
  • Featuring live music, more than 120 vendors, food, drinks, entertainment and more!

This article will be updated as more information is received. Stay with 8News for more.