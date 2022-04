RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This summer, Richmond Public Library will be hosting a weekly knitting club.

Knitting enthusiasts of all levels are encouraged to visit Belmont Library Meeting Room every Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Visitors of all knitting levels are welcome to bring their own portable handwork projects for an informal group experience. Teens and adults are welcome.

(Photo courtesy of Richmond Public Library)

Find more events at https://rvalibrary.org/events/.