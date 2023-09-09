RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) is working on a plan to extend the bike lane on West Franklin Street to North Lombardy Street — and is looking for input from local cyclists in the form of a survey.

According to DPW, the extension would add around .6 miles of bike lane to the already existing lane, which goes from North Belvidere Street to North 9th Street. The design process is planned to take place in 2023 and 2024.

Photo: Richmond DPW

As it works to develop a plan for the bike lane’s design, the city is looking for feedback from cyclists regarding the five current proposals, which include keeping the roadway the same with “sharrows” for cyclists on one of the car lanes — as well as replacing one of the car lanes with various forms of buffered two-way bike lanes.

According to DPW, three of the proposed designs would require Capital Improvement Project funding while the other two, including the one which keeps the current design, would not. Implementation for the latter two would be in 2025 if either were to be approved.

The city’s survey, which includes mockups of all five of the current proposals, can be found here.